SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHLT) Short Interest Update

SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
SHL Telemedicine Price Performance
SHLT traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $4.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,531. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SHL Telemedicine has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $11.52.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of SHL Telemedicine in a report on Thursday, March 14th.
SHL Telemedicine Company Profile
SHL Telemedicine Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets personal telemedicine solutions in Israel, Europe, and internationally. It offers smartheart, a personal mobile 12 lead ECG device that enables the detection of heart attacks; CardioSen'C, a personal cellular-digital 12-lead ECG transmitter device; and Cardio'B, a portable device to transmit a 12-lead ECG.
Read More
