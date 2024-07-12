SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHLT) Short Interest Update

SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SHL Telemedicine Price Performance

SHLT traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $4.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,531. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SHL Telemedicine has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $11.52.

Get SHL Telemedicine alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of SHL Telemedicine in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

SHL Telemedicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SHL Telemedicine Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets personal telemedicine solutions in Israel, Europe, and internationally. It offers smartheart, a personal mobile 12 lead ECG device that enables the detection of heart attacks; CardioSen'C, a personal cellular-digital 12-lead ECG transmitter device; and Cardio'B, a portable device to transmit a 12-lead ECG.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SHL Telemedicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHL Telemedicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.