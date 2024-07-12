Short Interest in Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Grows By 333.3%

Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the June 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 162.5 days.
Angang Steel Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ANGGF remained flat at $0.16 during trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.19. Angang Steel has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.16.
About Angang Steel
