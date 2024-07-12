Short Interest in ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Decreases By 65.9%

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 65.9% from the June 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 379,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ASAZY traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.38. The stock had a trading volume of 87,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,011. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average is $14.14. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 10.02%. As a group, analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors.

