Short Interest in Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Grows By 200.0%

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Austevoll Seafood ASA Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ASTVF remained flat at $8.30 during trading hours on Friday. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a one year low of $6.54 and a one year high of $8.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7.51.
About Austevoll Seafood ASA
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Austevoll Seafood ASA
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- A Rising Wedge Pattern Signals Reversal for This Stock
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Consumer Staple Stock’s Q2 Earnings: Key Surprises and Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Austevoll Seafood ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austevoll Seafood ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.