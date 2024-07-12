Short Interest in Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Grows By 200.0%

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Austevoll Seafood ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ASTVF remained flat at $8.30 during trading hours on Friday. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a one year low of $6.54 and a one year high of $8.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7.51.

About Austevoll Seafood ASA

See Also

Austevoll Seafood ASA, a seafood company, engages in the salmon and trout, white fish, and pelagic businesses in Norway, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Eastern Europe, Africa, North America, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company is involved in the ownership and operation of fishing vessels, as well as farming, aquaculture, processing, sale, and distribution of salmon and trout.

