Short Interest in Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Decreases By 95.5%

Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 95.5% from the June 15th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 247,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Basanite Price Performance
BASA stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. 155,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,818. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. Basanite has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05.
Basanite Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Basanite
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Basanite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basanite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.