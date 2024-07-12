Short Interest in Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Decreases By 95.5%

Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 95.5% from the June 15th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 247,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Basanite Price Performance

BASA stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. 155,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,818. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. Basanite has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05.

Get Basanite alerts:

Basanite Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Basanite, Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer (FRP) business worldwide. It produces basalt FRP products that are used as replacement for other FRP rebar and industry fiber products, as wells as steel reinforcement. The company was formerly known as PayMeOn, Inc and changed its name to Basanite, Inc in December 2018.

Receive News & Ratings for Basanite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basanite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.