Short Interest in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Declines By 97.9%

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 97.9% from the June 15th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CareCloud Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CCLDP traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,581. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.39. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89.
About CareCloud
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CareCloud
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- A Rising Wedge Pattern Signals Reversal for This Stock
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Consumer Staple Stock’s Q2 Earnings: Key Surprises and Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.