Short Interest in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Declines By 97.9%

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 97.9% from the June 15th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CareCloud Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCLDP traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,581. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.39. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89.

Get CareCloud alerts:

About CareCloud

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.