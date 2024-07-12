Short Interest in CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Declines By 82.0%

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decrease of 82.0% from the June 15th total of 91,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

CDL Hospitality Trusts Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CDHSF remained flat at $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90.

CDL Hospitality Trusts Company Profile

CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDLHT) is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$3.3 billion as at 31 December 2023. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (H-REIT), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust (HBT), a business trust.

