Short Interest in China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF) Declines By 73.6%

China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,307,000 shares, a decline of 73.6% from the June 15th total of 12,546,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 260.4 days.

China Life Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CILJF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.42. 1,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,399. China Life Insurance has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/female/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

