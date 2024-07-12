Short Interest in CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Declines By 67.1%

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 67.1% from the June 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 819,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CK Hutchison stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.16. 279,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,098. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CK Hutchison has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $6.24.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1817 per share. This is a boost from CK Hutchison’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th.

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses in Hong Kong and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ports and Related Services, Retail, Infrastructure, and Telecommunications.

