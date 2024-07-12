Short Interest in Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Increases By 73.5%

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEMGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,840,000 shares, a growth of 73.5% from the June 15th total of 4,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 976,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days. Currently, 19.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on CGEM shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Cullinan Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jonestrading raised their price objective on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cullinan Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Insider Transactions at Cullinan Therapeutics

In related news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $1,628,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,637,366.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullinan Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $356,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in Cullinan Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 529,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 91,132 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 186.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 15,308 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullinan Therapeutics Stock Performance

Cullinan Therapeutics stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.56. 48,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,517. The stock has a market cap of $954.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of -0.12. Cullinan Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $30.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.90.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEMGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cullinan Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cullinan Therapeutics

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

