Short Interest in Distoken Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DISTW) Declines By 69.6%

Distoken Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DISTW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 69.6% from the June 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Distoken Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DISTW remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Friday. 9,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,785. Distoken Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.

Get Distoken Acquisition alerts:

Distoken Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Distoken Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focus on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology industry that operates in Asia.

Receive News & Ratings for Distoken Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distoken Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.