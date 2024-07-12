Short Interest in Distoken Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DISTW) Declines By 69.6%

Distoken Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DISTW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 69.6% from the June 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Distoken Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DISTW remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Friday. 9,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,785. Distoken Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.
Distoken Acquisition Company Profile
