Short Interest in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Increases By 186.1%

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, an increase of 186.1% from the June 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBL. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 254,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 35,748 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 15.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 404,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,234,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund alerts:

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DBL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,929. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.19. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $15.79.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Dividend Announcement

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th.

(Get Free Report)

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.