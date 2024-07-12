Short Interest in Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Rises By 225.6%

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 170,600 shares, an increase of 225.6% from the June 15th total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELDN. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 969,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 273,703 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,189,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 365,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELDN traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,877. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ELDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company uses its immunology expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop therapies to protect transplanted organs and prevent rejection, and to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

