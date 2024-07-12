Short Interest in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Drops By 86.8%

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 86.8% from the June 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Performance
Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.66. 14,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,503. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $27.10 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.39 and its 200 day moving average is $28.34.
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.2352 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
