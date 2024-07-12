Short Interest in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Drops By 86.8%

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 86.8% from the June 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.66. 14,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,503. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $27.10 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.39 and its 200 day moving average is $28.34.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.2352 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 1,557.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

