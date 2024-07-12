Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Drops By 48.5%

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decrease of 48.5% from the June 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 2,216.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 354,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 339,537 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth $2,647,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 326,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,216,000 after acquiring an additional 96,619 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 16.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 460,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,530,000 after purchasing an additional 65,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,327,000.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

FEM traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.53. 22,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,916. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.48 million, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.85. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $25.38.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.2411 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (FEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies selected using a quantitative methodology and weighted in tiers. FEM was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.