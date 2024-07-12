Short Interest in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Rises By 56.6%

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 56.6% from the June 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Investmark Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. 46.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ PID traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.67. 75,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day moving average of $18.23.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
About Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF
The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
