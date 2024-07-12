Short Interest in Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS) Grows By 300.0%

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS – Free Report) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 6.18% of Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF alerts:

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQS traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.24. 88,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,182. Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $29.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.57 and its 200-day moving average is $25.91.

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ Future Gen 200 ETF (QQQS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Innovators Completion Cap index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 200 NASDAQ-listed stocks selected based on the value of their patent portfolios. The portfolio excludes the largest 200 stocks listed on NASDAQ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.