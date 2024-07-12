Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Drops By 49.2%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 49.2% from the June 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PSCE traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.74. 18,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,931. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $47.32 and a 1 year high of $59.67. The company has a market cap of $170.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.86.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.1855 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $308,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $364,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $613,000.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

