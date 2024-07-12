Short Interest in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Increases By 439.0%

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,840,000 shares, a growth of 439.0% from the June 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity at Jefferies Financial Group

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $2,546,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,591,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,979,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jefferies Financial Group news, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $65,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,314,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,165,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $2,546,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,591,350 shares in the company, valued at $119,979,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jefferies Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $752,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $7,326,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 91.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 64,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 30,820 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:JEF traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.17. The company had a trading volume of 462,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,799. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12-month low of $31.38 and a 12-month high of $54.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 1.34.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on JEF. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

