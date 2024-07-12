Short Interest in Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Increases By 400.0%

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS KIGRY traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.68.
Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kion Group had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kion Group will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates in Industrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, automated guided vehicle systems (AGVs), and towing vehicles under the Linde, STILL, Baoli, Fenwick, and OM brands.
