Short Interest in Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Increases By 400.0%

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Kion Group Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KIGRY traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.68.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kion Group had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kion Group will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kion Group Increases Dividend

About Kion Group

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.1179 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Kion Group’s previous dividend of $0.03. Kion Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates in Industrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, automated guided vehicle systems (AGVs), and towing vehicles under the Linde, STILL, Baoli, Fenwick, and OM brands.

