Short Interest in Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Expands By 1,155.9%

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,100 shares, an increase of 1,155.9% from the June 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 716,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Lithium Price Performance
Shares of Lithium stock remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 246,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,439. Lithium has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04.
Lithium Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lithium
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.