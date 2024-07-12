Short Interest in Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Expands By 1,155.9%

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,100 shares, an increase of 1,155.9% from the June 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 716,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Lithium Price Performance

Shares of Lithium stock remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 246,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,439. Lithium has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04.

Lithium Company Profile

Lithium Corporation, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metals and minerals in Nevada and British Columbia. It explores for lithium/boron/potassium, graphite, gold, and silver deposits, as well as titanium and rare earth elements. The company was formerly known as Utalk Communications Inc and changed its name to Lithium Corporation in September 2009.

