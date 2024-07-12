Short Interest in Logan Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LPHHF) Rises By 657.1%

Logan Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LPHHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,000 shares, a growth of 657.1% from the June 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Logan Group Stock Performance

Logan Group stock remained flat at C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.11. Logan Group has a 1-year low of C$0.11 and a 1-year high of C$0.11.

Logan Group Company Profile

Logan Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an property developer in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Property Development and Property Operation segments. The Property Development segment develops and sells residential and commercial properties, retail shops, and office units; and sells land held for development; and constructs office premises and residential buildings.

