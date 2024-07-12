Short Interest in Logan Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LPHHF) Rises By 657.1%

Logan Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LPHHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,000 shares, a growth of 657.1% from the June 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Logan Group Stock Performance
Logan Group stock remained flat at C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.11. Logan Group has a 1-year low of C$0.11 and a 1-year high of C$0.11.
Logan Group Company Profile
