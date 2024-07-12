Short Interest in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP) Increases By 1,000.0%

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Midland States Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSBIP traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.75. 930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,371. Midland States Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $26.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.95.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4844 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

