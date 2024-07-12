Short Interest in Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) Declines By 91.3%

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a decline of 91.3% from the June 15th total of 419,500 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nutex Health

In other Nutex Health news, CEO Thomas T. Vo bought 4,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,873.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,805,390 shares in the company, valued at $12,637,730. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 8,870 shares of company stock worth $58,598 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutex Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUTX. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Nutex Health by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,367,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 2,018,966 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management grew its position in Nutex Health by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,110,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 550,026 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nutex Health by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 930,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 630,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nutex Health by 2,017.5% in the 1st quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,293,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 5,043,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Nutex Health Stock Performance

Shares of Nutex Health stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.77. 83,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,872. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average is $13.73. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.68. Nutex Health has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $68.07.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.45 million for the quarter. Nutex Health had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 15.85%.

Nutex Health Company Profile

Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.

Featured Stories

