Short Interest in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Rises By 96.7%

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 992,400 shares, a growth of 96.7% from the June 15th total of 504,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.4 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orrstown Financial Services
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORRF. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 227.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 273.6% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 21,725 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,663,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the period. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently commented on ORRF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price target on Orrstown Financial Services from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.
Orrstown Financial Services Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ORRF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.41. 97,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,712. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.76. The company has a market cap of $304.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Orrstown Financial Services has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $29.79.
Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $33.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.
Orrstown Financial Services Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.
About Orrstown Financial Services
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services to retail, commercial, non-profit, and government clients in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
