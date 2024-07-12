Short Interest in Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OXSQG) Declines By 77.8%

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OXSQG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the June 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of OXSQG stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $22.95. 2,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,731. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day moving average of $22.77. Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24.

Get Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 alerts:

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3438 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.