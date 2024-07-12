Short Interest in Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Decreases By 76.3%

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 76.3% from the June 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Principal Value ETF stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,568 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 19.05% of Principal Value ETF worth $12,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Principal Value ETF alerts:

Principal Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Principal Value ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,794. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.84. Principal Value ETF has a 12-month low of $36.85 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The company has a market capitalization of $70.14 million, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Principal Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About Principal Value ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Get Free Report)

The Principal Value ETF (PY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit higher degrees of shareholder yield. PY was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.