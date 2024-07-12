Short Interest in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Grows By 48.0%

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300,000 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the June 15th total of 3,580,000 shares. Currently, 10.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 798,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Regulus Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $14,400,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 38,529 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 453,784 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,000,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Regulus Therapeutics from $11.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Regulus Therapeutics Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of RGLS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.71. The stock had a trading volume of 544,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,147. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.94. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $111.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.62.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RGLS8429, an anti-miR next generation oligonucleotide targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.