Short Interest in Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Drops By 39.7%

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200,200 shares, a decrease of 39.7% from the June 15th total of 332,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 353,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:RNECY traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $10.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,707. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.78. Renesas Electronics has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $10.68.

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter.

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments. It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators with frequency translation, and crystal oscillator, and VersaClock programmable clocks.

