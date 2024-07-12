Short Interest in SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS) Grows By 339.6%

SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, a growth of 339.6% from the June 15th total of 11,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHFS remained flat at $0.69 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 41,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,521. SHF has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $38.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.16.

SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. SHF had a negative return on equity of 50.38% and a negative net margin of 79.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SHF stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SHF Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SHFS Free Report ) by 158.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,070 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SHF worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

SHF Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments.

