Short Interest in Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Declines By 35.5%

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the June 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Toro Energy Stock Performance
Shares of TOEYF remained flat at $0.18 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.28. Toro Energy has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.00.
About Toro Energy
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Toro Energy
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- A Rising Wedge Pattern Signals Reversal for This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Toro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.