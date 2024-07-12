Short Interest in Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Declines By 35.5%

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the June 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Toro Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TOEYF remained flat at $0.18 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.28. Toro Energy has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.00.

Get Toro Energy alerts:

About Toro Energy

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Toro Energy Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia. The company explores for uranium, nickel, gold, and base metals. Its flagship project is the Wiluna uranium project located in the northern goldfields region of Western Australia. Toro Energy Limited is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.