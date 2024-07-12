Short Interest in Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Grows By 1,800.0%

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 1,800.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wynn Macau Trading Up 2.8 %

WYNMY traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $8.04. 13,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,918. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.83. Wynn Macau has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $10.79.

Wynn Macau Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.0817 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Wynn Macau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.05%.

Wynn Macau Company Profile

Wynn Macau, Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 468,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; and food and beverage outlets.

