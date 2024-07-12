Short Interest in Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Increases By 2,627.0%

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,639,500 shares, an increase of 2,627.0% from the June 15th total of 206,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,932,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Zion Oil & Gas Trading Down 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:ZNOG traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,131,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,129. Zion Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06.

About Zion Oil & Gas

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the New Megiddo License 434 comprising an area of approximately 75,000 acres. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

