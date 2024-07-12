Siacoin Hits Market Cap of $281.48 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 12th. Siacoin has a market cap of $281.48 million and approximately $28.88 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,452.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $360.33 or 0.00616730 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00009707 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.31 or 0.00118636 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00037162 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.37 or 0.00272778 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00039263 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00067030 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,755,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,361,723 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.