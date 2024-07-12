Siacoin One Day Volume Reaches $18.70 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $274.64 million and approximately $18.70 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,874.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.58 or 0.00643805 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00009859 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.66 or 0.00120378 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00037226 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.32 or 0.00277034 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00041378 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00068383 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,755,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,361,723 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

