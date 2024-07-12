Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Trading 5% Higher

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.16 and last traded at $14.05. Approximately 116,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 438,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.38.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $989.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.04, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.97. The company had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.68 million. Sinclair had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 14.34%. Equities analysts forecast that Sinclair, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Sinclair’s payout ratio is -14.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $49,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Sinclair by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sinclair by 37.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Sinclair during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

