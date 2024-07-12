Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $7,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,626,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $787,144,000 after buying an additional 40,138 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,893,529 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $180,383,000 after purchasing an additional 98,068 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 6,521.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,456,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,601 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,306 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,129,000 after purchasing an additional 16,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,232,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,534,000 after acquiring an additional 474,524 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SKX. Bank of America raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.50. The stock had a trading volume of 77,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,698. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $75.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $29,377.35. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

