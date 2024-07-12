SLM Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 6,026 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,182% compared to the typical volume of 470 put options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SLM by 1,373.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

SLM has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of SLM traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.91. 1,066,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,922,037. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17. SLM has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.47.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $837.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.43 million. SLM had a return on equity of 45.65% and a net margin of 25.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SLM will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

