SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.25-0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $300-350 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $325.00 million. SMART Global also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.250-0.550 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $27.50 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SMART Global currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.88.

SMART Global Trading Down 2.7 %

SGH opened at $28.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average is $21.47. SMART Global has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $29.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.69.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $300.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SMART Global will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $45,370.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,404.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

See Also

