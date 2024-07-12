Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNN. UBS Group upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew Trading Up 0.3 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 224.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 9,735.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNN opened at $28.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.77. Smith & Nephew has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $31.31.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

