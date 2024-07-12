Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.
Several brokerages have recently commented on SNN. UBS Group upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.
NYSE:SNN opened at $28.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.77. Smith & Nephew has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $31.31.
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.
