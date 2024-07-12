Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,780.00

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,780 ($22.80) and last traded at GBX 1,780 ($22.80), with a volume of 469314 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,758 ($22.52).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,180 ($27.92) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,623.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,713.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,668.29.

In related news, insider Richard Howes bought 111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,603 ($20.53) per share, for a total transaction of £1,779.33 ($2,279.15). 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

