SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX) Short Interest Update

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a growth of 75.6% from the June 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 32.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of SMX opened at $0.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24. SMX has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

SMX (Security Matters) Public shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, July 15th. The 1-75 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, July 15th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SMX (Security Matters) Public stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited ( NASDAQ:SMX Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 303,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 10.41% of SMX (Security Matters) Public at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of track and trace technologies for various industries. It owns and commercializes technology to mark various objects, such as solid, liquid, or gas allowing identification, circularity, proof of authenticity, tracking supply chain movements, and quality assurance.

