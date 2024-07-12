Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Snowflake from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $199.46.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNOW

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $138.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.85. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $122.60 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72. The firm has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.34 and a beta of 0.85.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total value of $2,144,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 733,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,914,863.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $2,001,149.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 354,954 shares in the company, valued at $55,571,598.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total value of $2,144,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 733,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,914,863.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 534,960 shares of company stock worth $67,198,020. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Snowflake by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,074,000 after purchasing an additional 13,896 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 9.0% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in Snowflake by 350.7% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Snowflake by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 666,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,854,000 after purchasing an additional 242,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.