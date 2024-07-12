Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) Short Interest Down 45.0% in June

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decrease of 45.0% from the June 15th total of 45,300 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Society Pass Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOPA opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43. Society Pass has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62.

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.09). Society Pass had a negative net margin of 196.58% and a negative return on equity of 202.73%. The business had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Society Pass will post -4.44 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Society Pass in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

About Society Pass

Society Pass Incorporated acquires and operates fintech and e-commerce platforms and mobile applications for consumers and merchants in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, the United States, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand. It operates through Online Grocery and Food and Groceries Deliveries, Digital marketing, Online ticketing and reservation, Telecommunications Reseller, e-Commerce, and Merchant Point of Sale segments.

