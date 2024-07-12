SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading 1.3% Higher

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $6.86. 10,120,592 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 46,587,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.29.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.53.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $580.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.27 million. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 28,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $199,988.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,062,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,790,901.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 28,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $199,988.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,062,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,790,901.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $360,709.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 453,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,704.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 88,390 shares of company stock worth $597,569 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

See Also

