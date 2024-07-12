SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $71.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SEDG has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $62.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America raised SolarEdge Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered SolarEdge Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.19.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $29.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.14. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.52. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $288.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 4.54.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.35). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.82 million. Equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post -6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 3,750.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 19.5% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 32.2% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 530,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,666,000 after acquiring an additional 129,142 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at $261,312,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 251.0% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 57,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 41,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.