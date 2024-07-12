Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Trading Up 6.9%

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.60 and last traded at $47.58. 99,720 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 404,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLNO. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Soleno Therapeutics from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Soleno Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.73 and a beta of -1.40.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.29). On average, research analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 19,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $799,894.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,534 shares in the company, valued at $5,547,002.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Kristen Yen sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $90,141.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,808.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 19,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $799,894.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,547,002.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 778,616 shares of company stock worth $37,038,709 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $505,000. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $488,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 22.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 33.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $918,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

