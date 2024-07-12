Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, a growth of 237.4% from the June 15th total of 904,100 shares. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 393,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,330,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,682,000 after purchasing an additional 904,160 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 28.9% in the first quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 4,034,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,741,000 after buying an additional 904,160 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 175.0% in the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,300,000 after buying an additional 1,590,781 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Solid Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $23,935,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Solid Biosciences by 283.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,244,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,578,000 after acquiring an additional 920,404 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLDB traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $7.91. 454,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.94 and a quick ratio of 14.94. Solid Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.86.

Solid Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SLDB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. SVB Leerink upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Solid Biosciences from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

