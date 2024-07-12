SOLVE Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $7.44 Million (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $7.44 million and approximately $154,778.71 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SOLVE has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One SOLVE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000856 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001283 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.
SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care.
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.
