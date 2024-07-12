SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Up 10.2%

Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) shot up 10.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.95 and last traded at $5.92. 24,392,445 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 41,526,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SOUN. DA Davidson boosted their target price on SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

SoundHound AI Trading Up 16.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 8.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 2.76.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 163.00% and a negative net margin of 183.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SoundHound AI

In other news, insider James Ming Hom sold 16,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $67,532.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 486,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,967,435.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 67,994 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $274,695.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,069,837 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,322,141.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 417,728 shares of company stock valued at $1,815,476. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,070,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,655,000 after buying an additional 2,226,471 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,278,000 after buying an additional 1,566,238 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter worth $6,659,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 563.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 482,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 409,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 400,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

